A MAN behind a new development for people with severe learning difficulties in Finaghy has hit out at those behind graffiti at the site.

Sean Magee from Ardmore House Healthcare Ltd is undertaking a major development of turning two houses into one building for people with learning difficulties.

The site on Finaghy Road North, opposite Woodlands Playing Fields, is currently under construction and is expected to be completed later this year.

Sean contacted the Andersonstown News to express his anger after 'Green Brigade' graffiti was sprayed on a fence at the site. The Green Brigade are Celtic's ultra support.

"I own the two houses. The idea then came to knock them into one building for a place for individuals with severe learning difficulties," he explained.

"I spoke to people within the Trust and they told me there was a real need for something like this.

"It will become their forever home. They will be fully integrated into the community.

"The graffiti appeared overnight. It is moronic. To see a brand new fence up like that with all the work going on and they want to write whatever they want on it.

"The area has suffered enough with graffiti. Finaghy bridge has been the target for years and it needs to stop."