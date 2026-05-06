THE annual Darkness into Light at Hannahstown will take place on Saturday, starting at 4.15am.

The event brings together individuals, families, and communities to raise awareness and support for those affected by suicide and mental health struggles.

What is Darkness into Light?

Darkness into Light is a global movement that began in Ireland and has spread worldwide. Participants walk from darkness into light to symbolise the journey from despair to hope. This event is a powerful reminder of the importance of mental health awareness, crisis support, and suicide prevention services.

Why participate?

Help shine a light on mental health issues and support those in need with funds raised going to our local chairty partner Suicide Awareness and Support Group, ensuring essential services remain available. Join thousands of others in a shared commitment to making a difference.

How to get involved?

Register in Lámh Dhearg clubrooms on Wednesday 6th May from 7-8:30pm.

You can also sign up online at

https://www.darknessintolight.ie/

Fundraise: Encourage friends, family, and colleagues to sponsor your walk. Every donation makes a difference.

Event Details

Start Time: Saturday, May 9, 4:15am

Starting Point: Lámh Dhearg CLG Clubrooms, Hannahstown

Route: A scenic 5km walk through Hannahstown, ending as the sun rises, symbolising hope and new beginnings.