REPRESENTATIVES from Lenadoon Community Forum and Glen Community Parent Youth Group have held a "very positive meeting" with the new Operations Manager at Colin Glen Trust.

The meeting discussed how environmental recreational and safety improvements to the Colin Glen Trust Estate could encourage more local people of all ages and abilities and visitors to use the facilities there.

Michael Doherty of Lenadoon Community Forum explained how local people and especially school children had responded to the 'Making Life Better in Lenadoon' consultations stressing “the role of the environment is supporting local people to thrive and experience good health".

Paul Niblock of the Glen Community Parent and Youth Group has been lobbying for years for the redevelopment of the Colin Glen Trust site and opening it up and visible along the Suffolk Road and making it an attractive facility where local people and families will want to spend more time.

With the summer months approaching, he has concerns, however, that there could be an increase in anti-community behaviour.

Paul is calling for the multi-agency group that was established last July to meet next month, agree a terms of reference and seek membership from key decision-makers in Council and government departments.

“There is a need for bi-monthly meetings of this multi-agency group,” said Paul.

The Colin Glen site is part of the Lenadoon Greenway Initiative and a Council-funded feasibility study will hopefully increase the prospects of securing funding to enhance the four local sites which combine to create a Lenadoon Greenway.

Jamie Fee, the Operations Manager of Colin Glen Trust, welcomed the opportunity to meet with local community activists and their positive attitude in wanting to work in partnership with herself and Colin Glen Trust in regenerating the Colin Glen site and encouraging greater community usage.