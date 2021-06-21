Antrim Hurling Leagues: Lámhs maintain winning streak with victory in Dungannon

Antrim Hurling League Division Four

Eoghan Ruadh Dungannon II 1-9 Lámh Dhearg 1-28

LÁMH DHEARG overcame fatigue and the blistering heat as they powered to a 1-28 to 1-9 victory over Eoghan Ruadh Dungannon B team on Sunday morning.

With five victories from five, the Hannahstown side are hoping to finish in top spot- which would earn a home quarter-final against the bottom club in next month’s knock-out rounds and they made the perfect start in their quest for a sixth successive win.

They drew first blood inside of three minutes when Daniel Murray caught Eoghan Ruadh napping with a quick flick to Sean-Paul Gibson who picked out Niall McGarry and McGarry popped a pass over his shoulder to cousin Fionn Mervyn who applied the finish to the net.

McGarry and Mervyn linked up again for the opening point and the scores followed thereafter with Daniel Murray claiming points either side of Ronan Fegan.

Eoghan Ruadh had a few early chances and eventually got off the mark through danger man for the afternoon, Conor McGinty with an angled effort that was floated over.

Fionn Mervyn nets the opening goal

By the end of the first quarter in the half, Murray would bring his tally to 0-4 with another two points in play, in-between scores from full-forward Gerard Smyth and link-man McGarry.

Dungannon had a half chance of a goal when Mark McCrory floated a dangerous ball into the area and forced Francis Dugan into decisive action at the expense of a 65, which would come to nothing in the end.

The Lámh Dhearg half-back line of Pearse Fitzsimons, Paddy Mervyn and Sean-Paul Gibson were adding an attacking threat with Mervyn landing a fantastic point to extend his side’s lead.

Conor McGinty picked off his side’s second score of the half, but Sean-Paul Gibson landed a terrific score from Mark Hamill’s pass and Fionn Mervyn did well to win back possession and fed Daniel Murray for a further score.

Points were traded between Gerard Smyth and Conor McGinty before Lámh Dhearg extended their lead with back-to-back Fionn Mervyn points and a sixth from Daniel Murray to lead 1-15 to 0-3 at the break.

Murray and Lámh Dhearg picked off where they left off before the break with Mark Hamill winning the break and feeding the wing-half forward who scored at the second time of asking.

Ruadh hit back through a converted Conor Molloy free, and the sides would be point-for-point for the majority of the first quarter after the break.

A converted Murray free was followed at the other end by Paul Laverty’s shot that was floated over the angle.

Gerard Smyth then popped the ball off to McGarry for a simple point in front of the posts, but Josh Ferguson was on hand to reply to Eoghan Ruadh.

Mark McCrory reduced the deficit for the first time in the half and Daniel Murray was tasked with responding this time, notching up his ninth from play.

Paddy Mervyn landed a second terrific point of the afternoon after coming in off the side and wing-back Tiarnan McKenna added his name to the list of scorers from range shortly after.

Lámh Dhearg go on the attack

At the other end, Conor Fitzgerald picked off a nice score and just before the second-half water break Murray converted a further free to bring his tally to double figures for the afternoon.

Eoghan Ruadh conjured up a goal with Mark McCrory slipping the ball across to Adam Fleming whose strike was sizzling and gave Dugan no chance in the Lámh Dhearg goal, but with the score 1-22 to 1-8 it was little more than scant consolation for the hosts.

Daniel Murray would convert his third free and Ronan Fegan picked off his second point of the game 60 seconds later.

Murray added two further scores to his afternoon reel and a response from Conor Fitzgerald arriving at the other end - his side's final score of the day.

A final Murray score was later followed up by Sean-Paul Gibson as Lámh Dhearg completed the job and stand a game from going the group campaign unbeaten ahead of the knock-out rounds next month.

EOGHAN RUADH: J Campbell, C Casey, B Cummins, D Cushely, E Gildernew, E Lougue, D Rush, M McCrory (0-1), C Fitzgerald (0-2), P Laverty (0-1), A Fleming (1-0), C Molloy (0-1f), J Ferguson (0-1), D McCrudden, C McGinty (0-3).

LÁMH DHEARG: F Dugan, C Nolan, M Lynch, T McKenna (0-1), SP Gibson (0-2), P Mervyn (0-2), P Fitzsimons, R Diamond, M Hamill, F Mervyn (1-3), N McGuigan, D Murray (0-14, 0-3f), R Fegan (0-2), G Smyth (0-2), N McGarry (0-2). Subs: A Ferris for N McGuigan (38), C Boyd for R Diamond (47), S McGarry for G Smyth (54), C Megraw for N McGarry (54).

REFEREE: Niall Clifford (Cuchulainns)