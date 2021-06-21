Antrim Hurling Leagues: Rossa edge out Loughgiel in Shaws Road thriller

Doherty Woodshavings Antrim Hurling League Division One

O’Donovan Rossa 1-20 Loughgiel Shamrocks 1-18

ROSSA kept the pressure on Cushendall at the Division One summit with a hard fought 1-20 to 1-18 win over Loughgiel in the blistering Belfast heat on Sunday afternoon.

Loughgiel set the initiative early and lead through Eddie McCloskey’s shot that dropped over the bar when it could well have went under, while Shan McGrath then linked up with Callum McKendry who slipped it over.

Quickfire converted frees from Deaglan Murphy drew his side level and an excellent Dominic McEnhill point had the hosts in the ascendancy for the first time.

Seaghan Shannon extended his side’s lead with an angled strike over the bar and the sides traded scores through Rian McMullan (free) and Dominic McEnhill after good work from Deaglan Murphy.

A converted free from Rossa shot-stopper Phil Crean had his side 0-6 to 0-3 in front at the water break, but Loughgiel emerged with the bit between their teeth for the final quarter of the opening half.

Deaglan Murphy races at the Loughgiel defence

Rian McMullan added to his earlier free with another three conversations in-between a single effort from play to nudge his side back in front.

Deaglan Murphy steered over his first from play to level and then converted his third free of the afternoon to give his side a 0-8 to 0-7 advantage.

Loughgiel appeared to have restored parity at the break with Rian McMullan slipping the ball off to Callum McKendry for his second score of the half, but Rossa would conjure up a point with the last play of the half through Seaghan Shannon to ensure they had a slender lead at the midway point.

Loughgiel made a fast start to the second period, quickly drawing level through Donal McKinley before getting their noses back in front through Callum McKendry who broke the challenge and popped the ball between the large posts.

Further scores arrived through Rian McMullan (free) and a spectacular solo effort from Ciaran McKay who burst up the side-line and produced a fantastic point to give his side a 0-12 to 0-9 lead.

Deaglan Murphy came up with his side’s initial response and Ciaran Orchin followed suit to make it a one-point game.

Rian McMullan’s second point from play opened up a two-point lead for the visitors, although it would soon be wiped out as Murphy brothers Daire and Deaglan (free) hit back-to-back scores to draw the game level at 0-13 apiece.

Rossa restored their half-time lead as Ciaran Orchin steered the ball into the path of Deaglan Murphy who opened up an angle and sent his straight between the posts.

The sides were drawn level for a seventh time in the contest as Donal McKinley notched up his second point of the half.

The Shamrocks were back in the driving seat through successive points from Shan McGrath and Rian McMullan which gave them a 0-16 to 0-14 lead at the second half water-break.

Aidan Orchin narrowed the deficit upon the resumption before the game’s opening goal arrived after 51 minutes.

Dominic McEnhill and Donal McKinley battle for the ball

A long ball through the middle sent Daire Murphy on the chase and the 18-year-old showed a burst of pace to get to the ball ahead of Loughgiel keeper Chris O’Connell and kick it to the net to make it 1-15 to 0-16.

Rossa grew in confidence with Dominic McEnhill adding to his two first half points with a further three in a dominant period which also saw substitute Gavin McGrath pick off a point.

It appeared as though Rossa were home and dry, but Christy McGarry pulled a score back and with two minutes remaining a slick passing move opened up the home defence.

Rian McMullan combined with Nicholas McNaughton to send Shan McGrath through, and McGrath slipped his shot past Phil Crean to make it a two-point game and set-up a grandstand finish on the Shaws Road.

McNaughton reduced the deficit further with an angled point, but Rossa held their nerve with Dominic McEnhill claiming Deaglan Murphy’s side-line cut and steering over the insurance point as the hosts claimed a hard fought 1-20 to 1-18 victory.

ROSSA: P Crean (0-1f), C Shannon, E O’Neill, D Murphy, C McGettigan, Stephen Shannon, E Trainor, C Orchin (0-1), Seaghan Shannon (0-2), Daire Murphy (1-1), D McEnhill (0-6), T Morgan, Deaghlan Murphy (0-7, 0-4f), C McGuiness, R Murray. Subs: R O’Neill for C McGuiness (HT), G McGrath (0-1) for T Morgan (42), A Orchin (0-1) for S Shannon (48).

LOUGHGIEL: C O’Connell, C Blair, C McMullan, R McCloskey, C McKay (0-1), S Dobbin, O Laverty, S Boyle, D McKinley (0-2), C McKendry (0-3), E McCloskey (0-1), C McFadden, R McMullan (0-8, 0-5f), S McGrath (1-1), C McGarry (0-1). Subs: P Boyle for S O’Boyle (16), N McGarry for C McFadden (46), N McNaughton (0-1) for P Boyle (53).

REFEREE: Barry Winters (Eoghan Ruadh)