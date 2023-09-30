'Meet the Neighbours’ event in Ardoyne brings out hundreds

GETTING TO KNOW YOU: The fun day in Ardoyne on Saturday

HUNDREDS of local residents were in the grounds of the Everton Centre on the Ardoyne Road last Saturday afternoon for a cross-community ‘Meet The Neighbours’ family fun day.

Organised by TASCIT (Twaddell Ardoyne Shankill Communities in Transition), a cross-community partnership, and supported by local youth, women’s and community groups, hundreds of children were able to enjoy a day in the sun with bouncy castles, carousels and ice cream and burgers.

Seán Oliver, from TASCIT said: “The turnout was fantastic on the day, it was a real success – we were delighted to see so many families from Ardoyne and Upper Ardoyne turn up at the Everton site for a day of mixing and fun.

"We feel it is very important for us to be creating opportunities like this for our two communities, who don’t have a lot of interaction, to come together, and it was also great that Belfast’s Mayor, Ryan Murphy, who is a councillor for this area, was able to come along.

“It was also great to see so many community groups coming along with their stalls and their services – we had health checks, therapies and the Community Foodbank provided a barbecue for us, and we would also like to thank the Belfast Trust for all their help in facilitating this event."