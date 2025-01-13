Are you interested in learning sign language?

JOSEPH'S Centre for the Deaf on the Grosvenor Road, Belfast, offer 10 week Intermediate to British Sign Language (BSL) as well as 10 week Irish Sign Language (ISL). The ISL course is taught through English.

We will also be offering a BSL four week taster via Zoom for those who are unable to attend face-to-face courses in the Deaf Centre.

Any community groups out there that would like us run a six week course for your service users in your venue, get in contact. This projects finishes March 2025. Contact us on 07963697134 or josephscentreforthedeaf@yahoo.com for more information and booking courses in the Deaf Centre or for community groups.