Are you ready for an underwater adventure?

With hundreds of native and tropical species, your journey will begin with a focus on the lough and Irish Sea before venturing into a tropical paradise. Their recently expanded outdoor area is not only home to the Seal Sanctuary but includes their Asian Short Clawed Otters, Humboldt Penguins, Hector the Capybara.

The “Under the Sea Experience” is sure to captivate its audience. Black Tip Reef Sharks and Cow-Nosed Rays and Black Tip Reef Sharks were recently added and have been wowing visitors as they walk through the exhibit! If you haven’t been to Exploris for a while you’ll barely recognise the place!

The Cow-Nosed Rays are quite amazing to watch “flying” through their exhibit and seem to have settled in really well and are a first for Northern Ireland. The other new residents of the The Under the Sea Experience, Black Tip Reef Sharks also have been creating a stir and are just beautiful to relax and watch and are sure to cause lots of excitement for younger visitors.

Talks and feeds now happen every day in Exploris and are a great way to find out more about your favourite animal or creature and hear more about their personalities. Each talk and feed normally last about five-ten minutes and one of our knowledgeable animal care team will be on hand to answer any questions you have afterwards.

When you are finished exploring and learning there are loads of places to relax. Our Kraken Bar and Grill offers fantastic views of our outside exhibits and there is also a small picnic area and of course a soft play area for children to use up some energy!