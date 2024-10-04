Are you selling your home? Contact McGranaghan Estate Agents

ARE you thinking of selling your property? If so, contact McGranaghan Estate Agents.

The current property market is in crisis, with a critical shortage of homes for sale.

The supply of listed properties must catch up with the demand for potential sellers.

Due to the current house shortages, house sales are witnessing a bidding frenzy, with some houses achieving an average of 11 per cent above their listed price.

According to Northern Ireland's newest website Homes NI.com there are currently only 104 houses for sale in BT12, BT11 & BT17.

Estate Agents are running out of stock to sell. Unprecedented stock levels are at an all-time low. When a house comes to the open market, it is receiving an offer within days!

At McGranaghan Estate Agents, we have abundant clients who want to bring their property to the open market but, due to low stock levels, are reluctant to do so as they can’t find an onward purchase.

McGranaghan Estate Agents

Tel: 90 30 90 30