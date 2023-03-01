Housing association nominated for all-Ireland award

ART: Children at one of Ark's hostels learn to play music

A BELFAST housing association has been nominated for an all-Ireland award for work encouraging creativity at two of their Belfast hostels which house homeless families.

Ark Housing run the sites at Moyard House in Upper Springfield and Roseville House in the Ormeau Road.

The association has been nominated for the All-Ireland Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) awards in the category for ‘Promoting Shared Communities’.

Ark’s project ‘Ark Creative Communities’ has been joining communities together through community arts groups.

Peter Fahy of Ark Housing said: “Our Community Engagement programme organises colourful, cultural events around the city and encourages creatives to get invested in the social housing sector. These events open our residents up to the arts scene.

“Many freelancers were disadvantaged during the Covid pandemic. This initiative aims to bring more financial security to the creative sector and gives artists, theatre-makers, musicians and poets the opportunity to reach new audiences.

“Ark Creative Communities is a jewel in the crown of Ark Housing’s Community Engagement programme. So far our residents have been taking part in Irish music workshops, keyboard workshops with pop sensation Vokxen, Halloween and Halal-o-Ween spectaculars, literary adventures with world class poets, and drama sessions with children’s theatre group Drama Time.”

Ark Housing’s Community Engagement Programme has further plans for expansion throughout 2023 with the aim of developing existing relationships and continuing to use art and local artists to help bring communities together.