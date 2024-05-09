Arrangements for Darkness into Light Hannahstown this Saturday

TOGETHER: Walking from Darkness Into Light this weekend in Hannahstown

DARKNESS into Light Hannahstown walk – proudly sponsored by Electric Ireland NI – will once again be taking place in Hannahstown this Saturday 11th May at 4:15am. This is the only official Darkness into Light walk taking place in the West of the city.

What is it?

This a 5km walk along the country roads of Hannahstown starting in the darkness and ending as dawn is breaking. With weather conditions expected to be favourable, the views over Belfast, the Mournes and Lough Neagh as we come from the Darkness into the Light should be spectacular.

Where do we meet?

The walk will leave the Lámh Dhearg CLG clubrooms at 4:15am on Saturday 11th May moving onto the Upper Springfield Road, Tornaroy and Wheelers Road and back into Hannahstown.

Road closures

The route will be closed to all traffic from 3:30am to 6:00am approx and all participants are asked to follow all safety signage and instructions given by the stewards.

There are currently Phoenix Gas works on the Hannahstown Hill so give yourself a few extra minutes for journey time.

What time should we be there?

Between 3am and 4am. If you still need to register you're best getting up early and register in the Lámh Dhearg clubrooms.

We will be starting the walk at 4:15am so please come early to be ready to go

How long will it take?

You are welcome to take the route at your own pace – we estimate that it will take around one hour to one-and-a-half hours hrs to complete the walk.

Is there parking ?

There are two car parking options

1. Lámh Dhearg carpark

A longer stay car park is available at the Lámh Dhearg carpark and will be open to walkers/runners from 3am on Saturday 11th May and operated on a first come first serve basis until 3:30am. It will remain closed from 3:30am until the last few walkers return

(Parking is also available for Blue badge holders.)

2. St Joseph’s Church Hannahstown Hill

Anyone wishing to leave straight after completing the course should park in the short stay car park at St Joseph’s Church on the Hannahstown Hill.

Please drive carefully and give priority to pedestrians at all times.