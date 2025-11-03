CELEBRATED contemporary artist Emma Berkery presents her highly anticipated new exhibition, Even Primroses Feel The Rain, at La Roche House, Belfast opening on November 6.

Running from 6-9pm, the evening will feature live music and Emma will be accompanied by acclaimed art historian Isabella Evangelisti who will deliver the opening address.

Even Primroses Feel The Rain explores the delicate balance between hope and despair, inviting viewers into an emotional landscape where beauty, fragility and resilience coexist. Known for her powerfully emotive use of colour and form, Berkery’s paintings capture moments of introspection and transformation, reflecting the internal battle between darkness and the undeniable drive to seek light.

The exhibition confronts the inherent fragility of existence and the quiet strength that emerges from the human need to hold onto hope. Berkery’s work speaks to the universal longing for growth and renewal, even in times of adversity. The collection is a celebration of the resilience found within the human spirit and its ability to find beauty, even when faced with the harshest of challenges.

Emma Berkery's It'll Be Better In The Morning

The opening night will provide guests with the opportunity to engage with Berkery’s emotionally resonant work and a chance to meet the artist, as well as experience the thought-provoking commentary of Isabella Evangelisti, who will open the show and offer insight into the exhibition’s deeper themes through her essay accompanying the exhibition.

Emma Berkery is a Belfast-based artist whose painting weave together themes of resilience, fragility, and transformaion. She is currently an associate artist at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich and a regular guest speaker on the MA in Arts Management at Queen’s University Belfast. Emma has received numerous awards and residencies including frequent support from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland. Exhibited widely across Ireland, her recent solo shows include It Might Be Hope, Who Can Tell? (Dublin, 2024), Making Space to Soar (Belfast, 2022), and Submerged in Echoes (Belfast, 2021).

In addition to opening night ,Thursday 6 November 6-9pm, the exhibition can be viewed on Friday 7th, Saturday 8th and Sunday 10th from 11am-4pm and at additional times by appointment until Wednesday 12th November.