Love & Light: Arts round-up with Bronagh Lawson

FLOATING ON AIR: Dancer Janie Doherty has teamed up with women from the New Lodge to present her new work, 'Tales of Embodiment' at Catalyst Arts from 1 October Catalyst Arts

Some people when given lemons, made lemonade. This is part of the observation behind the Lemonade stand exhibition at the Naughton gallery at Queens.

If you have never been before, go through the main entrance and look out for the signage on the left which points you upstairs. It's a gallery skilfully developed from a corridor and is an important space in the city to see art.

The lemonade stand selects over twenty local and international artists and offers many timely reminders that having time during a lockdown to make art can be quite nice. For instance there is a distinct multicultural vibe with a diverse range of lived experiences among the artists showing.

Black Lives matters and the banality of buying cheese boards are all given space as are the impact of Amazon on independent bookshops and race riots in America. Sarah Maples' piece Read My Lips 2018 has evolved to mean something quite different during the pandemic. Sarah of mixed Christian-Muslim background often uses the dichotomy of her upbringing into her art.

With the deaf community who use lip-reading finding wearing face masks a difficulty in trying to communicate, the piece adds another layer of meaning in contemporary times. I've really noticed how I smile a lot under my face mask, no idea why? Even Ben in the photo wondered why he was smiling but I told him you can see it in his eyes.

The Naughton Gallery has a reputation for having strong links with illustrators and the exhibition has a strong sprinkling of them, Fiona McDonnell’s Covid signage commissioned by the gallery is a real treat.

Patrick Kyle used the opportunity of lockdown to do a lot of gardening and his images from that experience are delightful. If you are going to see the exhibition that runs until the end of January, book one of their lunchtime tours 1-2pm Wednesday and Friday by email. I had forgotten how much I enjoyed not simply looking at art but discussing it and found myself culturally refreshed and uplifted after the experience.

Catalyst Arts must be given special mention for being the first gallery to open after lockdown. This powerhouse of artistic activity continues with an array of exhibitions and workshops coming up.

From Oct 1-12, the disappearing wall will be exhibited on the roof of Castlecourt and will open during shopping centre open hours. It is a Goethe-Institut project with Catalyst Arts and Urban Scale Interventions Devised by Maria Jabloninawith architect and engineer Werner Sobek.

A large frame will hold 6,000 blocks inscribed with collected quotes from cultural figures from across Europe celebrating the Continent's diversity of languages and ideas. With Brexit looming, it’s more important than ever to encourage this cross-fertilisation of ideas. The installation is complemented by workshops from Dr John D’ Arcy and Philip McCrilly, dancer Janie Doherty has been working with women from the New Lodge and will present their findings on Oct 1 at Catalyst Gallery.

For more information on any of the workshops please contact the gallery by email with the subject heading ‘Disappearing Wall enquiry’ for more details.

QSS Gallery opens on 1 October with Jonathan Brennan, Charys Wilson, Chris Wilson on the theme, 'At an uncertain place, At an uncertain time’. You can book a visiting slot via the website.

If you want to connect to the global Irish dispora the Belfast Homecoming is 100 per cent online this year with details here. Among the artistic figures honoured during the event on 1-2 October will be painter Neil Shawcross, film-maker Jamie Doran and speakers will include Alison McCrudden of Brassneck and Tokyo-based writer Martin Connolly.



Someone contacted to say they were concerned I didn’t write love and light at the end of the last blog so here it is



Love and light, stay safe.

Bronagh Lawson is a Belfast artist and author of Belfast: City of Light.