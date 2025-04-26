ARTS: The Fools, the Fools, the Fools have their own festival now

May Day Bank holiday can be a time to exit the city and connect to many different places across the country but if you stay put there is loads of entertainment and in a city that rarely allows you to see people out laughing in the streets the festival of Fools is one opportunity for families to wonder around and be entertained.

This year, whether you enjoy people with axes, fancy some Belgium acrobatics, Missy impossible or stupidly dangerous juggling with knives. the Festival of Fools is the answer. Certainly this is one of my favourite festivals where you can see Belfast out and about.

Festival of fools 3-8 May 2025 take places in the city centre and in the Cathedral quarter

Safe to Create is a dignity at work resource for the arts and create sectors. The resource is a programme by the Irish creative sector designed to promote dignity at work

For creatives, professionals life can be a bit soul-destroying, particularly when you're feeling very sensitive and you come across an incident that makes you feel unsafe. The premise of the resources is that everyone is entitled to a respectful and safe workplace so organisations should embrace this brand.

A Safe to Create toolkit is available online along with downloadable resources, opportunities for training and certification to display. Why not take a look and update your work enviornment. Funded by Creating Creative minds, Fís Éireann Screen Ireland, Irish Theatre Institute and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and media, this is a great initiative.