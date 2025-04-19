ARTS: Appreciating the art of photography as a healing force

A SOLD-OUT Belfast Exposed conference gathered therapists, photographers and interested parties to the Mac to learn more about healing through photography in 'Trauma and the Art of Recovery'.

People came for new ideas, to meet like-minded people, to try out new things and make new connections from home and abroad. Comedian Emer Maguire, who compered the conference, brought light relief and the comedy moments were thoughtfully sprinkled throughout the two days as and when required.

One therapist in attendance who worked in Kosovo before coming to Northern Ireland told me that although she goes around the world to conflict zones to offer therapeutic interventions she has never experienced the level of intergenerational trauma that exists here.

Photojournalist Niall Carson from West Belfast, recently back from a trip to the Oval Office with Micheál Martin, spoke of the daily carnage he witnessed outside his door and at school and the interest that seeing images of those events in national newspapers created in him. He started a community photography course with Belfast Exposed back in the day. He says he will always remember his first job interview, with An Phoblacht. The interview consisted of him being asked: 'If you see a policeman hitting a man with his baton, what do you do, photograph it or hit the policeman with your camera?' His answer was photograph it, as a few young men he knew were on remand for doing the opposite. He got the job.

He showed images of sights and events we have all seen covered in the news. Things like the Holy Cross dispute and Michael Brett, the paramedic who was called out to save his own son but was unsuccessful. Those of us in the gathering who have lived through all this got a bit emotional. This was in marked contract to the photographer from Switzerland I spoke with who found the presentation a bit boring as she was removed from the experience and only saw the profession in terms of the cool photos Niall got to take.

Debbie Watters of NI Alternatives, which works in the field of restorative justice, celebrated 25 years of the organisation by commissioning Gareth McConnell’s 'In the Shadow of the Butterfly Bush', currently on at Belfast Exposed. It comprises multiple photographic diptychs arranged in a choreographed format. Each diptych contains two photographs: One of a person who has been supported by Northern Ireland Alternatives, and one of a butterfly bush (buddleia).

Gareth has a recognisable style, having been commissioned by Intercomm a while back to photograph bandsmen. After experience in a restorative justice programme in Chicago for six years, Debbie returned to Belfast to get one started up the Shankill. It now has 50 offices across Northern Ireland.

Rosy Martin #HealingThroughPhotography finishing up the conference #inthemoment an Emer Maguire Comedy moments much required @BelfastExposed pic.twitter.com/PggR0kPSa7 — Bronagh Lawson (@CreativChangeNI) April 8, 2025

Debbie said her group works with people who do ugly things and they help them to tune into things of beauty.

A young man who had dealt drugs had never heard of trauma, or thought about why people are addicted. "If we were in America everyone would have a therapist. Here it's weird," he said.

He has taken to TikTok and Instagram and is telling young people about his journey, hoping to inspire others to change.

The process of seeing through a different lens was mentioned a number of times by different people who had taken the Belfast Exposed therapeutic photography course – the only one in the UK. Dr Tiffany Fairey asked the question, why is peace invisible? If you Google war there are lots of photographs available, but if you search for images of peace you get only CND symbols and doves.

The biggest reaction of the two days was to a woman who was sent to a Magdalene laundry at 15. While in the laundry she said no-one ever asked her if she was okay. She eventually dealt with the ghosts inside by photographing the demolished remains of the laundry.

It's hard to put your finger on why exactly therapeutic photography works. It's a combination of gentle encouragement, being outside in beautiful surroundings, tea and scones, support, community, the glow of having your work in an exhibition. Belfast Exposed, like all arts organisations, has had to reinvent itself. This time it's produced a community of people who have reordered their lives to be more positive, and with some Health Trusts taking notice and supporting it and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt talking about the importance of the arts in health matters at the conference, we can only hope that further work can be supported.

Rosy Martin finished the conference. The artist-photographer is a pioneer of re-enactment phototherapy. Rosy brought to the table decades of experience exploring themes like identity, memory and healing. Her workshop – 'Opening Up the Family Album' – provided hands-on insights into using personal photographs for emotional repair. The fact that she was 78 before the Tate put her photos in their galleries gives hope to everyone on the long journey of creativity.

Well done the Belfast Exposed team, who pulled off a great conference which everyone loved.