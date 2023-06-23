ARTS: School of Art Award winners show their mettle

I ARRIVED early at the Belfast School of Art awards and a Translink worker on her lunch break had come to see her daughter's name up on the awards board. Her daughter, unsure, stood hands folded in the almost empty foyer. "But mum," she said, "lots of people are getting awards."

Dr Brian Dixon, Head of Belfast School of Art, in his speech congratulated all of the winners and told them they had now progressed further than he had when he graduated. He made a special mention of the parents for supporting their offspring on their journey through art college. Dr Dixon reminded the students to revel in their individual achievements.

The Richard Degenhardt Scholarship Endowment was presented by Linda Beard who came over especially from the States. They have given over 60 scholarships awards to Ulster University, including art and Celtic studies.

Linda spoke of the importance of coming in person to encourage other foundations to do the same and the frustration of not being able to do so during Covid (although they continued to give the awards during lockdown).

Ceramic artist Janice Cherry received the Dillon Gallery Award and Emma Berkery, Caoimhe Ní Ruanaidh and Andrew Whitson were in attendance from the Cultúrlann to congratulate her. Janice will be working towards a solo exhibition in the gallery within the next year. Her evocative ceramics in her degree show follow all stages of a woman's life from girl to crone and were one of the highlights in the room she exhibited in during the degree shows.

Ann McVeigh was in attendance to present awards to Stephanie Lyndsay, June Hill, Eimhear Atkinson and Holly-Mae Greer. She spoke of the importance of supporting new art graduates and continuing to take an interest and support their individual careers.

Naomi Ferguson was a CCA Graduate Support Awards winner along with Anna McAlarney. They will have an exhibition at CCA Gallery Derry. Naomi is a ceasefire baby who at 23 years of age decided to focus her exhibition on 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement. She wonders why some areas have received more of a peace dividend than others and while some areas have moved forward, conflict attitudes and the endemic trauma held in the wider societal body affect the built environment and the graffiti around the city of Derry. Her carefully considered photographs may help to give people a space to contemplate this observation.

Awards were given in all art forms from Bbeyond giving Zara Lyness an award for performance art to Allstate giving Cillin McParland an award for product design. Walking around the degree shows, which are now over for another year, from games designers to fashion designers, the creative potential within the art college shouts loud and clear. How their careers will progress depends on many factors. But while society's understanding of the artistic process and the need for it in a wider context may be limited, the creative urge will keep pulsing and those who enter art college will not exit as the same person.

The next Late Night Art is July 6 when all the galleries are open late. Schools will be out why not come see what all the fuss is about? If in doubt go to any gallery and ask for an art map and take it from there.