Marking the Rising in an era of lockdown – Tony Devlin reads the 1916 Proclamation

With Easter Commemorations across Belfast postponed due to the Coronavirus Crisis, we asked actor Tony Devlin to read the Easter Rising Proclamation for our readers. His reading is set against a series of pictures taken by our photographers at Easter commemorations over recent years.

As an added Easter treat to get you through the lockdown, here’s Donna Taggart singing Grace – a soaring song which tells the story of the marriage of Grace Gifford to Rising leader Joseph Plunkett in Kilmainham Jail just hours before he was executed. Animation is by Cathal Cavanagh.

Wishing all our readers a Happy Easter in these uncertain times. Beannachtaí na Cásca daoibh go léir.