Assembly votes to extend voting rights to 16 and 17-year-olds

THE Assembly has passed a Sinn Féin motion calling for the British government to extend voting rights to 16 and 17-year-olds.

Speaking after the Assembly vote West Belfast MLA Danny Baker called on the British government to legislate or transfer powers to Belfast so Stormont can lower the voting age.

The DUP and TUV opposed the motion. In Scotland and Wales 16 and 17-year-olds can vote in Council and devolved elections.

“Extending the franchise to 16-year-olds would be positive democratically and encourage young people to engage politically," said the Sinn Féin man.

“Young people should not be forced to depend on older voters to represent their distinct interests and varied values.

“Sinn Féin, along with others, tabled and successfully passed a motion in the Assembly calling for the vote to be extended to 16 and 17-year-olds.

“While this was an important recognition, the British government retains the power to make the required legislative change and has, to date, refused to do so.

“However, the Assembly has again today backed votes for 16 and 17-year-olds so the onus is now on the new British government to honour this.

“Labour’s own manifesto committed to votes at 16 so it should now either legislate for this or transfer the necessary powers to the Assembly so we can do it ourselves.”