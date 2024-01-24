Athletics: Belfast Irish Milers Meet entries sold-out in record time

Race Director Eamonn Christie presenting podium prizes for the Women’s 800m at the 2023 Meet

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet in Association with Tripadvisor opened its entries on Sunday and with a limit of 500 athlete entries, the meet sold out in a record 29 minutes.

It’s a record only Race Director Eamonn Christie could beat, after a nine-hour entry window for the 2023 Meet. The 2024 Meet is off to a great start surpassing last year's record.

“I anticipated the entries would sell out quickly as last year I had to close them some nine hours after they opened - but this year, within 29 minutes all 500 entries were gone, he said”

“I’m delighted the Meet has sold out. I’ve had world class athletes enter and I look forward to releasing this closer to the meet.”

Eamonn Christie has confirmed that the podium places from the highly anticipated Women’s 800m are set to return in hope of another sub two-minute clocking for the two-lap distance.

With many of last year's winners confirmed for the 2024 Meet in May, it will be another display of top European and World athletes as Dutch trio Bram Buigel, Marissa Damink and Priscilla Van Oorschot are confirmed.

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet takes place at the Mary Peters Track on Saturday, May 11 and is free for spectators.