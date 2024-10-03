Athletics: Belfast Irish Milers Meet ranked 34th in the world

Phoebe Gill clocked 1:57.86 to set a women’s 800m at the Mary Peters Track in May

THE success from the 2024 Belfast Irish Milers Meet in association with Tripadvisor continues as World Athletics ranks the Belfast Meet 34th in the world.

Amongst the 131 World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger events that took place over the summer 2024 track and field season, the Belfast Irish Milers Meet was ranked 34th.

World Athletics hosts Continental Tour events which include gold, silver, bronze levels and challenger track and field competitions.

In 2024, the Belfast Irish Milers Meet was ranked 125 out of the 217 World Athletics competitions.

Of the eight Challenger Tours which took place throughout the UK, the Belfast Meet was ranked first.

Many Thanks to Tripadvisor Headline Sponsor and All Our Individual Race Sponsors, Track Officials, Volunteers, Athletes and Spectators Who Helped Make the 2024 Event Such a Success#BelfastMilers pic.twitter.com/ov9dzP5zzT — Eamonn Christie (@Eamonn_Christie) October 3, 2024

There were 12 area records set throughout the entire 2024 World Athletics Continental Tour. The Belfast Irish Milers Meet now holds the record in the Women’s 800.

British athlete Phoebe Gill clocked 1:57.86 to win the Ardent Wealth Women’s International 800m at the Belfast Meet in May.

“It’s great to see a meet from Belfast breaking into the record books,” race director, EamonnChristie said.

“We had an Irish 800m record in 2022 and now we hold a World Athletics Continental tour record.

“I’m very thankful to our headline sponsor Tripadvisor, our individual race sponsors, all the athletes, volunteers, officials and spectators. Without their support the track meet wouldn’t have achieved such outstanding rankings on the world stage and certainly wouldn’t be approaching the 10th anniversary.”

The 10th anniversary Belfast Irish Milers Meet is set to take place on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

For more information on the Belfast Irish Milers Meet follow on social media platforms.