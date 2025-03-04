Athletics: Double Olympic medallist to compete in Belfast

BELFAST Irish Milers Meet Race Director Eamonn Christie is delighted to confirm that double Olympic medallist from the recent Paris Olympics, Sam Reardon is set to compete over 400m at the 10th anniversary edition of the highly acclaimed Belfast track meet.

Samuel Reardon was part of the Great Britain 4x400m Men’s Relay and 4x400m mixed relay team who both claimed bronze medals in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Reardon holds a 400m personal best of 44.70 for the one lap distance so will feature highly as favourite to take victory in the Men’s International 400m at the Belfast Irish Milers Meet.

Blue Carpet Management, who represents Samuel Reardon have also confirmed with Race Director Eamonn Christie, the return of Tiarnan Crorken.

Crorken placed third in last year’s international 800m race in Belfast and holds a personal best of 1:45.58.

Eamonn Christie is delighted to welcome the return of the 2024 podium finishers in the Bobby Farren and Malcolm McCausland Men’s International 800m.

As if a double Olympic medallist confirming their position on the start line in Belfast isn’t outstanding news in itself, Eamonn Christie has announced that headline sponsor Tripadvisor is set to return for the 10th anniversary edition.

Tripadvisor, the leading travel platform in the world and has headlined the Belfast Irish Milers Meet for three consecutive years.

With most global companies rarely committing to three-year sponsorship deals, the welcomed addition of the partnership for a fourth year shows testament to the prestigious track meet.

“I’m delighted Tripadvisor are headlining the track meet again. Tripadvisor have supported the track meet for the past three years and I’m extremely grateful to partner again for the 10th anniversary edition,” said Christie.

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet will take place at the Mary Peters Track on Saturday, May 10. The event is free admission for spectators and coaches.

Live coverage of the event can be found on the Belfast Irish Milers YouTube channel, covered by Mobile Media.