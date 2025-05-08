Athletics: Final countdown to 10th anniversary edition of the Belfast Irish Milers Meet

The wait is almost over for the highly anticipated Belfast Irish Milers Meet in Association with Tripadvisor, which takes place on Saturday, May 10.

Under the guidance of Race Director and founder, Eamonn Christie, the Belfast track meet will host a plethora of Olympians, World Championship finalists, European medalists and a host of international athletes.

“We have a plethora of world-class athletes travelling to Belfast on Saturday to compete at the track meet, and I’m hopeful it will be another successful year,” said.

This year, the Belfast track meet will celebrate its 10th year since being established in 2015.

The track meet has established a reputation for producing some of the fastest times in the world.

Last year, Phoebe Gill ran 1:57.86 for the 800m, which ranked the British athlete 23rd in world in 2024 after setting this time in Belfast.

“I’m delighted the track meet is now in its 10th year," Cristie added.

"It’s built a great reputation in the world athletics calendar, and that’s really a testament to the athletes coming to Belfast and running fast times. I’m also incredibly grateful to all our sponsors, including a partnership with leading travel platform, Tripadvisor.”

The Race Director provides arguably one of the best sporting events in Belfast and indeed, Ireland.

From an all-inclusive sporting event, offered to spectators with free admission and free livestream coverage, the event ensures to include the younger generation of athletes by commencing the race day with Junior 1000m races, this year sponsored by Belfast City Council.

Christie continued: “It’s great to have the junior 1000m races kick start the day and it’s nice to see the juniors staying around watching the international athletes competing and asking for photos and autographs.

“From the junior races to the official race programme, which starts at 12:15 and concludes at 5:30pm with the men's and women’s international 800m, there are fantastic athletes competing from the 100m to the 3000m.”

The 2025 Belfast Irish Milers Meet in Association with Tripadvisor, Saturday, May 10 from 11:25am-5:30pm at the Mary Peters Track, Belfast.