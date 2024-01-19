Athletics: On your marks for the 2024 Belfast Irish Milers Meet

THE highly anticipated 2024 Belfast Irish Milers Meet in association with Tripadvisor is set to open its entries on Sunday, January 21.

Under the direction of Eamonn Christie, the Belfast track meet is set to take place on Saturday, May 11 at the Mary Peters Track, and already looks to be a world class athletics competition.

Christie has scheduled the race entries to open on January 21 and is expecting another sell out event in record breaking time.

“Last year I opened the entries to athletes and had to close them some nine hours later - it was phenomenal,” said Christie.

The one day sell out of entries led to a world class display of athletics last May.

Olympians and Irish record holders flocked to the meet which saw athletes such as Louise Shanahan gain qualification times for the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, along with British athletes achieving qualifying standards for World U20 and U23 Championships.

2024 Belfast Irish Milers Meet in Association with Tripadvisor Entries Opening Sunday 21st January#BelfastMilers#ContinentalTour pic.twitter.com/cUGhm7OWOa — Eamonn Christie (@Eamonn_Christie) January 17, 2024

Race Director, Eamonn Christie has already attracted interest from world-class athletes for the 2024 edition.

“I’ve already had great interest from agents across the world who represent Olympians and world class athletes,” he added.

“It’s just fantastic to see the meet grow each year and attract more world class athletes.”

If you want to stay up to date with the latest news on the Belfast Irish Milers Meet in association with Tripadvisor, follow on social media platforms.