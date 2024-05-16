Athletics: Record-breaking performances at Belfast Irish Milers Meet

THE highly-anticipated 29-minute sell-out Belfast Irish Milers Meet in association with Tripadvisor took place on Saturday, May 11 at the Mary Peters Track, under the guidance of race director, Eamonn Christie.

With over 12,000 views on the Belfast Irish Milers Meet livestream covered by Mobile Media, it’s accurate to say the Belfast Meet delivered.

The concluding races once again wrote the Belfast Irish Milers Meet into the record books, as this year, a 45-year-old European record was shattered.

English athlete Phoebe Gill ran away with the Ardent Wealth Women’s International 800m. The 17-year-old won the race from the front in a time of 1:57.86.

Gill’s performance was a European U18 record, an Olympic qualifying standard and is the second fastest 800m time in the world in 2024.

Erin Wallace of Great Britain was second in 2:00.23 followed by Ann Marie Nissen who ran a Danish record of 2:00.26.

Equally, the Men’s International 800m sponsored by Bobby Farren and Malcolm McCausland was another highlight.

Callum Dodds ran an outstanding 1:44.79. The Olympic qualifying standard is 1:44.70. British athlete Thomas Randolph was second and Norways Ole Jakob Solbu in third.

“I’m absolutely delighted," said race director, Eamonn Christie.

"That’s an Irish record two years ago at the Belfast Irish Milers Meet and now a 45-year-old European record. It’s just great to see athletes producing such outstanding performances here in Belfast.”

Men’s International 800m Podium

Sophie Becker secured the European Championships' qualification standard for the 400m.

Becker won the Cathal McLaughlin-sponsored one-lap distance in a personal best time of 51.13. The Irish athlete flew straight to Belfast after representing Ireland in the World Relay Championships in the Bahamas.

Irish record holder Israel Olatunde won the Men’s International 100m.

Race Director Eamonn Christie and Israel Olatunde

Almi Nerurkar was the winner of the David Magill Women’s International 3000m. The British international athlete was only one second off a personal best time.

Local athlete, Callum Morgan from Candor Track Club won the Beechmount Athletics Club and Belfast Irish Milerspsponsored Men’s International 3000m. Morgan pulled away from British athlete Will Battershill in the final 200m.

A tactical Tripadvisor-sponsored Men’s International 1500m saw Irish athlete Darragh McElhinney take victory over Job Ijtsma from Netherlands and local athlete Nick Griggs in third.

Ava Lloyd, part of the M11 Track Club run by Treavor Painter and Jenny Meadows had a blistering last 400m to win the Tripadvisor Women’s International 1500m.

Men’s Tripadvisor International 1500m

“Without the support from Tripadvisor, Richard Girvan of Ardent Wealth, Cathal McLaughlin and Greg Campbell to name a few of the many sponsors, the meet just would not happen to the same extent,” Christie added.

Coverage from the 2024 Belfast Irish Milers Meet in association with Tripadvisor can be found on the Belfast Irish Milers Meet YouTube page.