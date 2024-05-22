Athletics: Roadrunners AC planning its first event

Roadrunners AC members gearing up for the recent Manchester Marathon. The club is set to host ‘Mazerunner’ on August 2 with a 3k fun run, plus 5k and 10k races that are open to all

MAKING strides is what Roadrunner AC does, but the club’s development has gathered impressive pace since its foundation in the build-up to the 2019 Dublin Marathon.

Back then, local runners Noel McNally, Brendan McNally, Damian Grant and Ciaran Rea made the decision to form their own club to formalise their group that had taken part in countless marathons and long-distance events. Today, the membership stands at over 80 and growing as their reputation for getting results grows.

But that is not the only area of growth they have sought, as the next target was to host their own event and on Friday, August 2 at The Maze, that becomes a reality with ‘Mazerunnner’.

On the day, there will be a 3k family fun run, with 5k and 10k races which includes a team event with the action beginning at 6pm and the NI Hospice & Children’s Hospice will be the big beneficiary as its charity partner and all are encouraged to take part, regardless of ability.

It’s a huge step forward for the club that has established itself in local athletics circles, but hosting an annual event will firmly put it on the map along with many other clubs which have their own fixture in the race calendar.

Roadrunners AC was established as a local club with its roots firmly in the community.

Friendships are just as important as PBs, but they are pretty good at the latter with 52 of its members running a marathon this year and 26 have now broken the three-hour mark.

“This is the next step for the club,” said co-founder, Noel McNally.

“Establishing an event that will be permanent fixture on the race calendar is a goal.

“Other clubs have their events like Willowfield Harriers’ Seeley Cup, North Belfast Harriers with the Laganside 10k - events that are established in the race calendar and always sell out.

“We have established ourselves as a club and we are well funded, so this is the next logical step for us.”

The flat course is conducive to PBs, so a prime opportunity for those who are keen to do just that and Roadrunners AC are no strangers to help in that regard.

At the recent Belfast Marathon, the club provided three paces with McNally and Paddy Kerr helping those going to break the three-hour mark and did just that, while Marty Rea paced those aiming for 3.30.

Indeed, that three-hour mark was reached at the recent Manchester Marathon by boxer Michael Conlan whom McNally coached and the club now boasts four qualified coaches, reaffirming their commitment to reinvest in club members.

During Mazerunner, there will be pacers for both the 5k (20, 22, 24, 26, 28 and 30 mins) and 10k (40, 45, 50, 55 and 60 minutes), helping those with a more recreational than competitive approach to each event.

“In the beginning, we were asking people to join us, but now they are coming to us,” Noel explained.

“We are based around distance and endurance, so there isn’t really another club here that solely focusses on that.

“We have four coaches that are funded by the club and then put two through their exams every year.

“We had a ‘couch to 5k’ programme this year that graduated in March and we plan to do that every year. The ethos is endurance, but really it’s just to encourage everyone to run, no matter what level or speed.”

That indeed is the ethos and the 3k at Mazerunner is set as a family fun run with U16s required to be accompanied by an adult.

Children will receive a charity t-shirt and medal with a giveaway set for each Friday in the lead-up to those registered thanks to their range of event sponsors that have helped turn those dreams of five years ago into reality.

A prize fund also exists for Mazerunner, but of course, as a community-based club, charity is just as important and Roadrunners AC have high hopes they can sell out their event, not just to ensure they get their event off on the right foot, but as McNally concludes: “The more we get registered, the more we can give to charity.”

You can register for Mazerunner here