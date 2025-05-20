Gaelic Games: Pressure mounts at both ends of the tables in Antrim football

The club football action continues on Wednesday evening with the battle to reach the top four or avoid the bottom four beginning to heat up.

In Division One, Cargin have separation at the top as their 100 per cent record leaves them four points clear and the Erin's Own men are in Corrigan Park to take on a St John's side that has enjoyed an upturn in fortunes after a slow start, having gone three games unbeaten.

There is a four-way tie below the county champions in what is shaping up to be a very close race to reach the semi-finals with last year's league winners, St Brigid's part of that group and they welcome a St Paul's team to Musgrave, which is bidding to escape the relegation playoff zone.

Also in the top mix is St Gall's and they are at home to an Aldergrove side that has dropped out of that top pack, but a win in Belfast would keep them right in the hunt.

Ballymena and Creggan are also part of that chasing pack and both are on the road to Dunloy and Aghagallon respectively, while Portglenone sit just one point behind that group of four teams and they too are on the road on Wednesday with Glenravel the destination.

At the bottom of Division One, Rossa and Tír na nÓg are tied with just one win apiece and they meet at Rossa Park in a game which will help the winner make a charge at escaping the drop zone, while Ahoghill also find themselves just inside the bottom four and they host Lámh Dhearg, knowing a win could see them move out of that zone.

Sarsfield's and Moneyglass continue to set the pace in Division Two as the joint leaders have a three-point gap at the top approaching the split.

The Paddies make the short trip to Gort na Móna in a bid to retain their undefeated record, while Moneyglass will seek to do the same against St Patrick's, with the Lisburn side looking to get back to winning ways, which would also narrow the gap on the St Ergnat's men to one point.

St Teresa's are also three off the top and they have a home game against Glenavy as they seek to build on two wins last week, which have put them right back in the mix.

Davitt's find themselves bottom with just one point on the board and they are at home to Naomh Éanna, while Rasharkin face St Comgall's in the other fixture.

In Division Three, St Agnes' continue to lead the way and they make their way across the city to face a Wolfe Tone's team that sits bottom of the pile.

Laochra Loch Lao are in second and they host Éire Óg, while there are further cross-town fixtures with O'Donnell's hosting Pearse's and Ardoyne welcoming St Malachy's to North Belfast.

Wednesday's fixtures (7.15pm unless stated)

O'Neills Antrim Football League Division One

St Brigid's v St Paul's

Ahoghill v Lámh Dhearg

Glenravel v Portglenone

O'Donovan Rossa v Tír na nÓg

St John's v Cargin

Dunloy v Ballymena

St Gall's v Aldergrove

Aghagallon v Creggan (7.30pm)

O'Neills Antrim Football League Division Two

Davitt's v Naomh Éanna

Moneyglass v St Patrick's, Lisburn

Gort na Móna v Sarsfield's

St Teresa's v Glenavy

Rasharkin v St Comgall's

O'Neills Antrim Football League Division Three

Laochra Loch Lao v Éire Óg

Wolfe Tones v St Agnes'

O'Donnell's v Na Piarsaigh

Ardoyne v St Malachy's