Gaelic Games: St Gall's power to impressive win over Aldergrove

O'Neills Antrim Football League Division One

St Gall's 3-28 Aldergrove 2-12

ST GALL'S powered to a hugely impressive victory at a sunny De La Salle Park on Wednesday as they exploded into life after 20 minutes to romp past Aldergrove.

It took a while for them to hit their stride, but when Daniel Quinn hit his side's first goal, there was no looking back as the scores flowed.

Quinn would finish with 2-6 and one of those points came from a free which was his side's only score out of their 3-28 tally which came from a placed ball, while the 1-9 scored by Niall Burns saw the only two-pointer of the game which was another impressive sta as the hosts manged 30 scores over the hour.

Aldergrove showed plenty of spirit as they kept going to the last, but just couldn't halt the home side's momentum until it was much too late.

St Gall's opened well with Callum Walsh pointing within seconds and Marty Murray adding another before Aldergrove got off the mark through Ronan Hanna whose rasping shot at goal was turned over by goalkeeper Kevin Niblock.

Both sides were guilty of passing up chances, but Niall Burns would take it into his own hands for St Gall's with three points on the spin.

However, Aldergrove looked a threat on the front foot with Cormac McGarry kicking a free and Niblock again called into action to tip over from Ryan McCarthy.

There was a goal threat for the visitors as early, Eoghan McCurdy had to clear off the line from Declan Gough, but the St James' men would find the net in the 18th minute as a long ball down to Ryan McCarthy saw him lay off for Hanna to blast home this time.

All this did was spur St Gall's into action as they hit 2-7 without reply in the space of 10 minutes, the first goal coming immediately after conceding their own as a good move saw Dubhaltach MacLiam play in Daniel Quinn to steady and finish.

Burns, Walsh and Quinn kicked points, including a two-pointer from Burns before he palmed home the second goal when Quinn squared and although Hanna broke the run with a score, late points from Burns and Quinn had St Gall's leading 2-14 to 1-4 at the half.

Aldergrove break out of defence

There would be no easing up in the second period as Walsh and Murray kicked early scores and although Sean Patrick fay replied for one at the other end, St Gall's would rattle off the next six with Conor Stinton, Conn Doherty and Eoghan McCurdy adding their name to the scoresheet with the gap now out to 20.

Aldergrove still kept at it and an arrowed ball across goal could only see Hanna rise to palm over and Conor Brownin thump over with goal on, but St Gall's always had a reply with Quinn kicking their only free of the evening and Aodhaán Gallagher also getting in on the act.

Substitutes Glenn Dunham and Ethan Walsh traded points and then after Aldergrove did get their second goal as Hanna got the slightest of touches to Brian McQuillan's delivery, the hosts hit back with one of their own two minutes later as subsitute Michael Hopkins put Quinn in and he only had one thing on his mind, thumping home.

Aldergrove did finish with something of a flourish as they hit the last four points through Hanna (two frees), Declan Gough and Chris McSteen, but they only put a slightly better look on the board as St Gall's had the points long since wrapped up.

ST GALL'S: K Niblock; C Hale, C Burke, E McCurdy (0-1); R Wilson, D MacLiam, C McCabe; A Gallagher (0-1), C Stinton (0-2); M Murray (0-2), B Bradley, N Burns (1-9, 1xtp); C Walsh (0-4), C Doherty (0-2), D Quinn (2-6, 0-1f).

Subs: L Lynn for C McCabe (38), E Walsh (0-1) for R Wilson (38), A McDonagh for M Murray (45), M Pollock for B Badley (49), M Hopkins for C Walsh (49)

ALDERGROVE: O McGarry; Christopher Browning, E Irvine, M Burns; D Gough (0-1), C McVeigh, E Gough; Conor Browning (0-1), O Graham; SP Fay (0-1), C McGarry (0-1f), B McQuillan; R McCarthy (0-1), R Hanna 2-5, 0-2f), K Jones.

Subs: C McSteen (0-1) for C McGarry (24), C Fogarty for Christopher Browning (32), G Dunham (0-1) for R McCarthy (45), M Smart for SP Fay (48), C Totten for K Jones (50).

REFEREE: Paddy Tumelty (Lámh Dhearg)

Wednesday's results

St Brigid's 3-12 St Paul's 1-8

Ahoghill 2-10 Lámh Dhearg 3-19

Glenravel 5-13 Portglenone 2-23

O'Donovan Rossa 0-8 Tír na nÓg 0-10

St John's 1-10 Cargin 2-14

Dunloy 2-7 Ballymena 4-12

Aghagallon 2-12 Creggan 4-15

O'Neills Antrim Football League Division Two

Davitt's 0-6 Naomh Éanna 3-15

Moneyglass 2-15 St Patrick's, Lisburn 2-14

Gort na Móna 1-7 Sarsfield's 2-18

St Teresa's 1-7 Glenavy 4-19

Rasharkin 2-11 St Comgall's 3-13

O'Neills Antrim Football League Division Three

Laochra Loch Lao 2-11 Éire Óg 1-13

Wolfe Tones 0-6 St Agnes' 2-12

O'Donnell's 0-14 Na Piarsaigh 1-15

Ardoyne 1-9 St Malachy's 2-11