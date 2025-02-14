Athletics: Young Belfast athletes lead the way at the Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League

Callum Baird, Athletics NI and Flahavan’s League Ambassador; Olivia Johnston from Victoria Prep (second), Esme Falls from Victoria Prep (first), and Emma Wylie from Stranmillis Primary School (third)

SHOWCASING impressive talent and determination, young Belfast athletes competed in the latest round of the Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League.

Held at Sixmile Water Park, athletes were competing for a place in the final, set to take place on Friday, February 28 at Mallusk Playing Fields.

In the first girls’ race of the day, athletes from Victoria Prep School, Belfast took the top spots, with Esme Falls and Olivia Johnston finishing in first and second place, followed by Stranmillis Primary School, Belfast, pupil Emma Wylie in third.

The second boys’ race of the day saw Hugo Lowry and Eimhin Bourke from Stranmillis Primary School, Belfast, come in first and third place respectively, whilst Isaac Mooney from Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, Belfast, finished in second.

(L-R): Callum Baird, Athletics NI and Flahavan’s League Ambassador, Isaac Mooney from Our Lady of Lourdes (second), Hugo Lowry from Stranmillis Primary School (first), and Eimhin Bourke from Stranmillis Primary School (third)

Kiyomi Tosh from Templepatrick Primary School was first to cross the finish line in the second girls’ race, followed by Sarah Jackson from St Bride’s Primary School, Belfast, in second and Rose Millar from St Mary’s Primary School, Draperstown, in third.

The competition also featured team races, with the top performing schools earning valuable points ahead of the final.

The top boys’ teams from Round Three included Stranmillis Primary School, Belfast, St Bride’s Primary School, Belfast and Antrim Primary School, with St Bride’s Primary School, Belfast, St Mary’s Primary School, Draperstown, and Victoria Prep School, Belfast leading the way for the girls.

Taking the top spot in the first boys’ race of the day was Charlie McCann from Moneynick Primary School, Randalstown, followed by pupils from Ballymacrickett Primary School, Glenavy, Dermot Doran and Kye Connere, finishing in second and third place respectively.

With the third round now complete, the successful athletes, alongside the winners from the previous two rounds will progress to the final.

(L-R): Callum Baird, Athletics NI and Flahavan’s League Ambassador, Sarah Jackson from St Bride’s Primary School (second), Kiyomi Tosh from Templepatrick Primary School (first), and Rose Millar from St Mary’s Primary School (third)

Competing at Mallusk Playing Fields, the top 20 boys and top 20 girls from the league will also earn a place on the prestigious Flahavan’s Athletics Northern Ireland Junior Endurance Squad.

The programme provides young athletes with a year-long opportunity to refine their skills through specialised training sessions and expert guidance.

Supporting this year’s league as ambassador is Callum Baird from Antrim. As the current NI and Ulster 100m champion and U23 Irish Indoor 200m champion, Callum has been sharing his expertise, offering encouragement, and inspiring the young competitors with insights from his own athletic journey and inspiring them ahead of an exciting next chapter.