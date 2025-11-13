WEST Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker has slammed the decision to cut education support for children with social, emotional, behavioural, medical and other needs.

The ‘Education Otherwise Than at School’ programme enables children to access education suitable and appropriate to their needs.

It is among a series of cuts announced by the Education Authority.

The West Belfast MLA has submitted the issue for debate in the Assembly.

“Years of financial mismanagement by successive DUP Education Ministers have resulted in unfair cuts that will impact the most vulnerable children,” said Mr Baker, Sinn Féin's children and young people spokesperson.

“Under these proposals, school meals and music lesson prices are set to rise.

“Additionally, because of this careless approach, the Lagan Valley Education Project in my constituency will be forced to shut its doors next year.

“I will be raising this issue in the Assembly and speaking up for the families and workers affected.

“To add further insult to injury, the programme learned of this through social media, not official or direct communication.

“These measures by the Department of Education and the Education Authority are reckless and will heap further hardship on children who need the most support.”