Baker urges continued use of crossing at The Cutts

CROSSING: Cllr Danny Baker urges public to use the crossing at The Cutts as design is delayed

SINN FÉIN Councillor Daniel Baker has urged the public to continue to use the crossing at The Cutts as the publication of a report on the design work for a crossing at McKinstry Road has been put back to the end of April.

The required work is estimated to cost in the region of £1.8 million.

Folks I was hoping we would have been further along in the process of having a safe crossing at McDonald's.



A more detailed report of design work will now be end of April. We havent been given a timeline from the minister. pic.twitter.com/xx9lqeJw8i — Cllr Daniel baker (@danielbakersf) March 16, 2021

Speaking on the issue, Cllr Baker said: "I was hoping we would have been further along in the process of having a safe crossing at McDonald's.

"A more detailed report of design work will now be end of April. We haven't been given a timeline from the Infrastructure Minister and I want to be clear that the Mckinstry road needs to be a top priority before it is too late, not just for a crossing but for the upgrade at the Cutts.

"In the meantime I would again appeal to everyone to use the lights at the Cutts junction.The Department for Infrastructure and the Minister must deliver - no excuses."