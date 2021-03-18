SINN FÉIN Councillor Daniel Baker has urged the public to continue to use the crossing at The Cutts as the publication of a report on the design work for a crossing at McKinstry Road has been put back to the end of April.
The required work is estimated to cost in the region of £1.8 million.
Folks I was hoping we would have been further along in the process of having a safe crossing at McDonald's.— Cllr Daniel baker (@danielbakersf) March 16, 2021
A more detailed report of design work will now be end of April. We havent been given a timeline from the minister. pic.twitter.com/xx9lqeJw8i
Speaking on the issue, Cllr Baker said: "I was hoping we would have been further along in the process of having a safe crossing at McDonald's.
"A more detailed report of design work will now be end of April. We haven't been given a timeline from the Infrastructure Minister and I want to be clear that the Mckinstry road needs to be a top priority before it is too late, not just for a crossing but for the upgrade at the Cutts.
"In the meantime I would again appeal to everyone to use the lights at the Cutts junction.The Department for Infrastructure and the Minister must deliver - no excuses."