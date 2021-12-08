Candlelit vigil for Ballymurphy and Springhill victims to be held this weekend

VIGIL: Families celebrate an inquest verdict that found ten people murdered by the British Army in Ballymurphy in August in 1971 were "entirely innocent", and their killings "unjustifiable"

THE annual mass and candlelit procession in memory of the Ballymurphy Massacre and Springhill/Westrock Massacre victims will take place this weekend.

Fr Paddy McCafferty will celebrate mass at Corpus Christi Church at 6pm on Sunday. Mass will be followed by a candlelight procession to the Ballymurphy Massacre Memorial the Glenalina Road/Whiterock Road junction.

This year's vigil comes after a fresh inquest found that ten people murdered by the British Army in Ballymurphy in August in 1971 were "entirely innocent", and their killings "unjustifiable".

The July 1972 Springhill/Westrock Massacre, which claimed the lives of five innocent people, has also been listed for a fresh inquest.

The Springhill/Westrock Massacre Families are continuing their campaign for justice

John Teggart, whose father Daniel Teggart was murdered in the Ballymurphy Massacre, said the vigil will celebrate the success of their campaigns and show opposition to British Government plans to introduce a Troubles amnesty.

"This year is our 50th anniversary and it is the year when our loved ones were declared innocent," he said.

"It has been hard-fought campaign, and we've lost campaigners along the way.

"There has been great support from our local community, our local politicians, and our eyewitnesses. We wouldn't have got there only for all that support.

"That support needs to be highlighted and we thank all who were on the journey with us.

"I would hope that what we've done – taking on the might of the British establishment and winning – will give other people hope. Other people have congratulated us and said they hope they can do the same.

"We can join together, we can unify, and fight the British Government's amnesty proposals."

Those from all sides bereaved during the conflict have been invited to attend Sunday's mass and vigil, and to leave a token of their loved ones on the tree in the memorial garden.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, numbers for Sunday's mass will be limited. Attendees are asked to adhere to safety precautions taken by the church.