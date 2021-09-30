Bars and clubs can apply to remain open later

CHANGES: Minister Deirdre Hargey is joined by Colin Neill of Hospitality Ulster and Janice Gault of the NI Hotels Federation in the Cathedral Quarter of Belfast for the announcement

PUBS in Belfast will be able to apply to remain open until 2am from Friday, following changes to the licensing laws.

Greater freedoms are being given to clubs, pubs and hotels in the North from the 1st October.

Due to a change, most establishments and venues will be able to stay open later than before and also have drinking-up time extended to one hour.

There are also plans to relax rules over holiday periods, such as Easter, according to Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

The remainder of The Licensing and Registration of Clubs (Amendment) Act (Northern Ireland) 2021 will be commenced in phases over the next few years.

First substantial changes to licensing laws in 25 years to take place in October- “a significant step forward for the hospitality industry” Colin Neill #HospitalityMatters pic.twitter.com/6FhILHyZVC — Hospitality Ulster (@HospUlster) September 29, 2021

Some of the changes which begin at the start of October include:

Larger bars and hotels can apply to open until 2am up to 104 nights per year;

Smaller pubs will be able to open to 1am up to 104 nights per year;

Drinking-up time will be increased to one hour;

All additional restrictions on opening hours over Easter weekend will be removed, such as the ban on the sale of alcohol in off licenses on Easter Sunday;

Removal of restrictions on late opening on Sunday;

Licensed race tracks will be allowed to sell alcohol on Sundays;

Registered clubs will be able to open to 1am up to 104 nights per year.

Colin Neil from Hospitality Ulster welcomed the announcement as "a significant step forward for the hospitality industry".

Announcing the changes, Minister Hargey said: “I was pleased to be able to deliver this new legislation. The next step is to ensure it is successfully brought in to operation.

"From 1 October, the first changes of the major reforms I have delivered will become a reality.

“This first phase will see restrictions on Easter opening being lifted meaning Easter weekend next year will be the same as any other weekend throughout the year.

“It includes pub and hotel licence holders being able to apply for later opening, providing them with more flexibility, particularly in the lead up to Christmas and the New Year.

“It will also see drinking-up time increased from 30 minutes to one hour which will support a more gradual dispersal of people from licensed premises.”

The Minister continued: “My Department will continue to engage with stakeholders to bring the remaining provisions of this reform into operation. Most of the remaining provisions will come in to effect in April 2022 with some others requiring a slightly longer period.”

Until these changes the North had some of the strictest licensing laws in Ireland and the UK.

