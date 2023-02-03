Basketball: Belfast Star make the trip to UCD Marian

Belfast Star command joint-top of the InsureMyVan.ie Super League with Galway Maree and they will aim to at least equal that status as they make the trip to face UCD Marian on Saturday, 7pm.

Both the Belfast and Galway sides hold 10-3 records and both lead the way in the Northern and Southern Conference respectively, but just by one game as the season starts to crank top a notch.

Adrian Fulton’s Belfast Star have been dealt a blow this week with the news that Max Cooper will miss the remainder of the season after dislocating a shoulder against Killester, but Fulton insists that won’t be used as an excuse for their clash with UCD Marian (2-11).

"We are under no illusions as to how difficult this game will be," said Fulton.

"A very talented, if inexperienced, UCD team playing at home where their crowd always gets behind them. "We played well last weekend and are going well but to lose Max Cooper for the remainder of the season is a massive blow. We must have that 'next man up mentality' and no doubt the players will respond."

Saturday’s MissQuote.ie Super League fixture sees Ulster University (3-9) host Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics (4-8) at the Jordanstown Sports Complex (5pm tip-off).

The home side had a two-game winning streak ended by i3PR Fr. Mathew's last time out, but previously had gained some much-needed momentum after a difficult season on the injury front.

Emily Maupin and Alexandra Posset have stepped up to the mark in recent weeks. They’ll need to be on form once more.

Karl Kilbride’s Liffey Celtics had three players named in the latest Ireland women’s squad. Ciara Bracken, Áine O’Connor and Sorcha Tiernan have to put their international ambitions on the back burner to get the Kildare side back trending in the right direction. They are without a win in four games and currently sit in 8th place in the standings.

Ulster University's men (9-4) are on the road on Saturday as they make the trip to face Portlaoise Panthers (3-9) in Division One with a 7pm start.