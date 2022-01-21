Basketball: OLSPCK girls claim U16B Cup

Pinergy Schools U16B Cup final

Our Lady and St Patrick's College, Knock 37

Coláiste Mhuire Crosshaven 28

OLSPCK secured the Pinergy All-Ireland Schools U16 B Girls Cup, as they defeated Coláiste Mhuire Crosshaven 37-28 in the final at the National Basketball Arena on Thursday.

MVP for the game was OLSPCK Belfast's Eimear Napier, who was also top scorer in the game with 10 points.

The first score of the game was taken by Coláiste Mhuire Crosshaven, as Alex Fegan made a jump shot just outside the paint. OLSPCK responded with a basket from Maebh Napier, before Lauren O'Connor put Coláiste Mhuire ahead again with a layup.

OLSPCK followed this with a layup of their own scored by Eimear Napier. The last score of the quarter came from Maebh Napier with a nice hook shot in the paint. A tight first quarter, with just two points separating the teams at the end of the quarter, 6-4 in favour of OLSPCK Belfast.

A slow start on the scoreboard in the second quarter was characterised by the defensive plays from both team.

The first scores of the quarter came from a pair of free throws converted by Coláiste Mhuire's Amy Kellaghan.

However, OLSPCK responded immediately, as Laura McNicholl scored a big jump shot inside the D. McNicholl kept the pressure on Coláiste Mhuire, as moments later she made another jump shot, leaving OLSPCK ahead by four points, with 4:30 left in the quarter.

Catherine McCreanor with Amy Kellaghan

After a time-out, Coláiste Mhuire closed the gap by two when Alex Fegan assisted Shona Finn for a layup. OLSPCK picked up speed after this, with baskets scored Eimear Napier after a rebound, and Ellie Sargeant from a driving layup.

In the final minute of play, Alex Fegan converted an offensive rebound excellently, with a hook shot that put Coláiste Mhuire just four points down. Eimear Napier made one of two free throws in the closing seconds of the half, making it a five point game, 15-10 to OLSPCK Belfast.

Coláiste Mhuire got off the mark first in the second half, after Alex Fegan made a basket, and scored the subsequent and-one, bringing the gap between the teams down to two.

However, a free throw from Ellie Sargeant, then a layup broadened the gap once again, making it 18-13. After a time-out, Lauren O'Connor made a layup for Coláiste Mhuire, making it a three-point game once again.

With 3:44 left in the quarter, a free throw from Maebh Napier put OLSPCK on 19 points. Her teammate Eimear Napier was assisted moments later by Catherine McCreanor to score a layup.

McCreanor made an impact again moments later with a big jump shot, and another basket from Lara McNicholl moments later gave OLSPCK more wiggle room, as they led 25-15, with two minutes left in the quarter.

Coláiste Mhuire's Amy Kellaghan made a free throw next, which brought them to 16 points. Baskets were traded then, with one each from Maebh Napier and Shona Finn, ending the third quarter with OLSPCK ahead, 28-18.

Isa McCarron with Hanah Sadja

The first and second baskets of the final period came for OLSPCK Belfast, with one from MVP Eimear Napier.

A layup for Coláiste Mhuire was scored by Lauren O'Connor, but a Holly Donnelly layup for OLSPCK quickly negated its impact.

An excellent three-pointer from Amy Kellaghan brought Coláiste Mhuire to 23 points, which made it 34-23 with 3:25 left in the game.

A converted free throw each from Ellie Sargeant and Eimear Napier for OLSPCK were counteracted by Shona Finn's jumpshot, and an excellent three moments later from Lauren O'Connor.

The last score of the game was taken by Catherine McCreanor from the free throw line, with just three seconds left. Moments later the final buzzer sounded, as OLSPCK won the final, 37-28.

Top scorers

OLSPCK: Eimear Napier 10, Lara McNicholl 8, Maebh Napier 7, Ellie Sargeant 7

Coláiste Mhuire, Crosshaven: Lauren O'Connor 9, Alex Fegan 7, Shona Finn 6, Amy Kellaghan 6

OLSPCK: Maebh Napier, Catherine McCreanor, Eimear Napier, Ellie Sargeant, Lisa Wilson, Catherine McGrath, Erin McDermott, Lilia Roberts, Holly Donnelly, Isa McCarron, Lara McNicholl, Maeve Cassidy

COLÁISTE MHUIRE, CROSSHAVEN: Alison Curran, Rebecca Curran, Niamh Enright, Alex Fegan, Shona Finn, Katie Foley, Amy Kellaghan, Tara O'Connell, Lauren O'Connor, Hanah Sadja, Anabelle Considine Cruz