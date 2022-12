Beannachtaí na Nollag ar ár léitheoirí uile

Guímid beannachtaí na Nollag ar ár léitheoirí um Nollag. Go raibh Nollaig shona, shíochánta agaibh uilig. Wishing our readers a happy and peaceful Christmas. The Belfast Media offices at 2 Hannahstown Hill will reopen on Wednesday 28 December at 9:30am. In the meantime, anyone wishing to place a classified ad can do so via this website.

