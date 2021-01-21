Running ambassadors on their marks for global St Patrick's Day SPAR Craic 10k

GREAT CRAIC: Above, taking part in the 2019 run in Belfast; left, the Global Ambassadors for this year’s run

AS well as the chance to obtain your ‘personal best’ as part of this year’s virtual St Patrick’s Day SPAR Craic 10K run, you can also take on the mantle of becoming an Ambassador for the highly anticipated urban race.

No matter your location throughout the world, as a race Ambassador you will encourage as many people as possible to register and celebrate our patron saint’s feast day by taking part in the SPAR Craic 5 or 10K.

☘️ Congratulations to our Head girl and proud Gaeilgeoir Aoibheann Ní Chriostaí who is an ambassador for the St.Patrick’s Day 2021 SPAR Craic 10K. Aoibheann will be encouraging people to participate in this health boosting virtual event. ☘️ More info. at https://t.co/37XAzAL749 pic.twitter.com/0sL20G9Aot — St Ciaran's College (@stciaransballyg) January 20, 2021

Signing up to the SPAR Craic 10K’s Ambassador’s call so far include Lynda Moore from Brussels, Dubai’s Arsahd Junaid, Edward Galvin from Chicago, Boston-based Bill Evans, Mark Cawley from Manchester, Kilkenny’s Seán Ó Hargáin and our very own Tony Barclay from Carrickfergus.

You can sign up for this year's SPAR Craic 10K online at the early-bird price.

As participants continue to sign up, the celebration will bring together runners of all abilities, and there will, of course, be goodies for all Ambassadors including free registration and a SPAR Craic 10K tee-shirt – the real reward will be in linking virtual hands and running across the finish line this March 17.

The SPAR Craic 10K team have a place for one male and one female in cities across the world and welcome requests worldwide. So, if you’re in Beijing, Chicago, Dubai, Melbourne, Paris, Singapore, Toronto, or Australia and would like to become an Ambassador in your city email Connla McCann.