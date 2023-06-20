Belfast boxing mourns the passing of Jim McCourt

Jim McCourt (right) with Andrew Reddy after being inducted into the Irish Boxing Hall of Fame in 2011 INPHO

BELFAST boxing has lost one of its greatest icons as it has been confirmed that Jim McCourt has passed away, aged 79.

The stylish southpaw would win lightweight bronze at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo, losing out in controversial circumstances in the semi-final against the Soviet Unions’ Velikton Barannikov on the narrowest of split decisions, having accounted for South Korea’s Bun Nam Seo, Pakistan’s Ghulam Sarwar and Spain’s Domingo Barrera along the way.

He would defeat the Olympic champion from Poland, Jozef Grudzien, shortly after the Games and then followed-up with bronze in the following year’s European Championships that were held in East Germany to underline his credentials as one of the world’s best.

In 1966, boxing up at light-welterweight, Jim claimed Commonwealth gold in Kingston, Jamaica, when he defeated Ghana’s Aaron Popoola in the sweltering heat and humidity in the final, having bested Ugandan Alex Odhiambo, Guyana’s Ivelaw Glen and Belize’s David Dakers along the way.

Regarded as one of the finest boxers to emerge from the city, Jim was inducted into the Irish Boxing Hall of Fame in 2011 - a nod to his silky skills where he was regarded as a masterful counterpuncher, a defensive genius, and one of the world’s best in his heyday.

Jim McCourt (left) with fellow Olympic Games' medal winners: Freddie Gilroy, Michael Conlan, Paddy Barnes, Hugh Russell and John McNally in 2012

“Jim was a legend,” said Holy Trinity club coach, Michael Hawkins.

“He was world famous, just a class act. I remember he did an exhibition up in the All Saints club in Ballymena with Tony McAvoy, but Tony just couldn’t touch him - it really was an exhibition.

“Tony was a brilliant boxer but Jim just put on an exhibition that night of defensive boxing. He couldn’t be hit.

“I remember my father taking me to the Ulster Hall when he boxed an East German and again, Jim was outstanding. You just couldn’t hit him.

“It wasn’t all-out attacking, just pure skill. Trying to hit a southpaw is hard enough, but Jim was just an expert.”

A native of Leeson Street off the Falls Road, Jim would box for the Immaculata club, trained by Ned McCormick and Eddie Shaw, taking seven Irish titles back to the Divis club.

While his boxing skills were known the world over, he was also known for being a gentleman outside the ropes and someone who was always keen to offer support to the younger generation of pugilists from the city.

While he and Lisburn boxer John Rodgers had a keen rivalry in the ring on Ulster Seniors night, they would later become firm friends, working together on the door of various clubs.

“They must have fought five or six times,” Hawkins recalled.

“They were arch enemies in the boxing world, but all of a sudden they started doing the doors at social clubs like Rossa and Sarsfield’s together and they became the lifetime friends.

“That was the way of Jim, he was just a legendary figure in the sport and someone who will be missed in boxing circles.”