Palestinian aid and Children's Hospice appeals at City Hall Christmas tree

VISITORS to City Hall this Christmas have the opportunity to donate to two causes that are close to the hearts of the people of the city.

People can donate to Medical Aid For Palestine and the Children's Hospice at a donation box by the Christmas tree inside City Hall.

SDLP Councillor Gary McKeown explained: “Thousands of people come into Belfast City Hall every week to see the Christmas tree, so I thought we should be harnessing some of the festive goodwill to raise funds for good causes," he said.

"With so many people visiting, the idea is to have a charity donation box beside the tree.

"This is the second year that our Christmas appeal will go towards supporting Medical Aid for Palestine to help people undergoing the most unimaginable hardship in Gaza.

"From the outset of the latest phase of this conflict in the Middle East people in Belfast have shown tremendous support and solidarity and I would ask anyone who’s in the city centre this Christmas doing some shopping, visiting the market or enjoying a night out to call by City Hall, admire our tree and consider donating.

“I felt it was important that we build on from last year and welcome the support of my fellow councillors to once again use our annual Christmas tree appeal to support Medical Aid for Palestine. I hope this small gesture from the people of our city will provide much-needed aid to those who dearly need it.

“Following cross-party discussions, this year there will also be funds raised for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice. The hospice and its staff do incredible work in the most difficult of circumstances and it’s impossible to overstate the help they provide to young people and their families.”