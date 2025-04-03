Walk to take place on Sunday to support West Wellbeing and Foodstock

A WALK to promote mental health and raise money for two vital West Belfast charities will take place this Sunday.

'Out of the Darkness – A Walk of Hope' will take place on Sunday, assembling at the Kennedy Centre at 5.30am for a 6am start and finishing at the Dairy Farm. It has been organised by West Belfast suicide prevention charity West Wellbeing and charity Foodstock, with the help of the 50 to 50 Community Walk and Talk Group.

West Wellbeing, based in the Dairy Farm, focuses on suicide prevention and providing compassionate mental health care to those in distress, while Foodstock in Andersonstown addresses poverty by providing essentials to low-income families and individuals in need. Together, they seek to shine a light on the inter-connectedness of mental health and economic hardship, fostering a sense of community resilience and support.

All funds raised from the Walk of Hope will stay in West Belfast, supporting both charities.

For West Wellbeing, donations will help increase access to mental health counselling, crisis intervention, and suicide prevention resources, ensuring no one feels alone in their darkest moments. For Foodstock, contributions will go towards food and essential supplies for families struggling with poverty, allowing them to meet their basic needs and live with dignity.

Gerard Mulhern from the walk management committee explained: "We have championed over 30 charities in five years but the Out of the Darkness Walk is the biggest walk our group has been involved in and we are excited for Sunday.

"It’s the first ever Out of the Darkness walk and it’s already surpassed our expectations.

"We have a professional, hard-working team behind the scenes. The highest suicide rates happen in deprived areas and that’s why it is really important to support West Wellbeing and Foodstock.

"All money, and I mean all money raised on Sunday stays in our community to help both charities. We like to thank all sponsors for getting involved and supporting this big community walk in West Belfast."

You can register to take part in the walk here.