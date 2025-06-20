Historic Central Steps in City Cemetery re-opens after major refurbishment

AN HISTORIC area of the City Cemetery has been re-opened this week following a major refurbishment.

The Central Steps and Vaults was one of the first features built when cemetery opened on August 1, 1869.

The people buried in the vaults include Edward Harland, founder of Harland and Wolf, and Thomas Gallaher, who founded the world famous tobacco brand, Gallaher's.

After the Central Steps and Vaults fell into a poor state of repair, funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund was secured for their renovation. The historic location has now re-opened to the public.

Historian Tom Hartley, who has written a number of books on the City Cemetery welcomed the refurbishment.

"The Central Steps were one of first features built when cemetery opened on August 1, 1869," he said.

Stevie Corr and Tom Hartley will be taking a tour this Sunday in the City Cemetery

"A standard grave in 1869 in the graveyard would have cost £2 and 10 shillings. One of the vaults would have been between £100-£150.

"The great and the good of Belfast are here, people like James Carlisle who bought the land that Methody College is built on, Thomas Gallaher, the tobacconist, and Edward Harland, founder of Harland and Wolf.

"This section of the cemetery has been closed for about six years. It was in a very dilapidated state. Thanks to a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, work has been carried out to restore it."

Meanwhile, Tom, and Stevie Corr from Falls Community Council, are to host a special tour of the cemetery to mark the completion of the Central Steps work.

It will take place on Sunday, June 22 at 1pm. Everyone is welcome.

And the Andersonstown News can also reveal that Tom Hartley will take his final tour of the City Cemetery on August 9 during Féile an Phobail.