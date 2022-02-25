Plans to increase access to the Belfast Hills from the Upper Springfield

THE Upper Springfield Development Trust (USDT) has unveiled plans to grant improved access to the Belfast Hills.

Artists impressions of proposed walkways designed to "unlock the hills" were published today, and will go out for public consultation in the weeks ahead.

Belfast City Council had funded a feasibility study to explore different routes to the Divis and Black Mountain.

The plans, which were commissioned by USDT and are at an early stage, could see full access granted to iconic local landmarks such as the 'Hatchet Field' as well a connecting the Upper Springfield to other parts of the Belfast Hills.

In years past, privatisation and enclosure of lands around the Belfast Hills meant that routes have been restricted, with navigation of the many fences and barriers along the way requiring acute local knowledge.

If approved, the latest plans could see the 'Mountain Loney' in Dermott Hill become a gateway to the mountain.

An artists impression of one proposed access point to the Belfast Hills

UDST Development Coordinator and Sinn Féin Councillor, Michael Donnelly, said the walkways will bring huge "mental and physical benefits" to an area that "suffers some of the worst health inequalities in the North".

"We thought it would be a great opportunity to unlock the hill, a natural resource at our back door where for decades there has been a barrier to entry," he said.

"People live on the foot of the mountain, yet there's no way to gain access to it. We embarked on a journey back in November 2020 and the findings of the report are fantastic. It has really opened up our imagination and it's making this vision a reality. If Covid has done anything it has proved how important it is to get access to open space in our community."

Cllr Donnelly said Belfast City Council has funded an economic appraisal of the plans, and expressed hope that they could be live in as little as three years.

As well as granting access to the hills, the proposals could also see the restoration on an historic rock dam behind Moyard and New Barnsley, which was filled in a number of years ago.

UDST's Cillian McGivern said the dam could improve biodiversity in the area.

"Generally speaking, the land here is quite barren, it's generally overgrazed and there's a lot of litter and things like that," he said.

"If we can redevelop this site and give it a purpose we can enhance the biodiversity and attract more natural life to the area."

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly said: "We have seen quite a lot of building in terms of housing in the Black Mountain area recently, and that will continue, but it's also important that we have these green spaces.

"It's important that we allow the local community and visitors to walk up onto the mountain. Being able to open the hills, create pathways and reconnect with nature will be huge for the area."

Artists impressions and maps of the new walkways will go on display at USDT on Monday (March 7) between 10am and 12pm.

Further consultation details will be announced in the coming weeks.