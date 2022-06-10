Belfast Homeless Services is a city centre lifeline for many

IN the heart of Belfast city centre, within yards of the Europa Hotel, resides Belfast Homeless Services, a drop-in facility working together with those who are experiencing homelessness or who may need to avail of the service.

Founded in 2014 and becoming independent in 2019 under the title of Belfast Homeless Services (BHS), it is a warm, welcoming, cross-community-led initiative with the philosophy ‘‘to offer access to all regardless of personal circumstances, race, gender, ability or faith”.

The team comprises approximatively 50 compassionate volunteers who dedicate their time on a weekly basis to ensuring the facility is open three nights a week. Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, BHS welcomes around 50 to 60 guests each night. Whilst guests were once referred to as service users, this terminology can be seen to be very clinical, therefore BHS has evolved to refer to the people who avail of the service as guests.

The amenities available within the drop-in include food, hot drink, water or juice, social activities, clothing, as well as advice, emotional support, signposting to relevant external agencies and out-of-hours housing referrals.

The food and drink varies from each night, but the menu always includes a hot meal and beverages. Food donations come primarily from external businesses and regular contributors include Gregg’s Twin Spires, Nora’s Palace, Nipaporn Chaipanya, Margaret Gray, Belfast Asian Women’s Academy and Money Thai Tree Kitchen. In addition, members of the public often donate financially by way of standing order and direct debit.

Coordinator Liz Rocks and volunteer Leah received goods from a member of the public

I met with the organisation’s coordinator, Liz Rocks. With 25 years experience working in the community sector, Liz had been volunteering for seven years prior to obtaining a permanent role as coordinator last year. I asked what makes BHS unique among organisations providing similar services.

‘‘BHS is the only indoor drop-in facility at night time for people experiencing homelessness or who may be struggling,” she said. “Initially set up for rough sleeps, BHS has developed and supports those who may be struggling financially, or with loneliness, or other complex needs.’’

BHS creates a safe environment which both volunteers and guests can appreciate.

‘‘As much as we care and we are compassionate, we still have to treat our guests like adults with boundaries. Everywhere we go in life has boundaries, such as cleaning up after yourself. All of us working together ensure that the centre can be a place for everyone to enjoy.’’

Released in March of this year, a new report commissioned by the leading homelessness charity Simon Community revealed that more than 110,000 people may be part of the ‘hidden homelessness’ epidemic. What can be defined as homelessness varies much more widely than the title suggests – it can range from residing in a hostel or bed and breakfast, staying with friends or family, sleeping rough on the streets, living in overcrowded conditions, or conditions which may impact your health, as well as a house that is unsuitable or where a person is at risk of violence.

Liz gave her opinion on how the homeless crisis has worsened in recent years.

A hot meal and more is guaranteed at Belfast Homeless Services

‘‘Even with what we do here, a lot has changed since 2014. In the beginning, we were able to engage with people in conversation, but now we deal with a wide range of complex issues such as mental health, addiction, financial issues, and relationship breakdown.

“There was a significant increase in numbers in January of this year. The numbers balance and then go up again.

‘‘Coming out of the pandemic there is a the sense of things reopening, but the facts of the pandemic are still here and housing issues, mental health problems, the benefits crisis are all still prevalent. People are still struggling.

“That is why guests who avail of the service may have accommodation but they are struggling both financially or with loneliness.’’

In addition to an area where guests can eat, the centre also includes a recreation area consisting of a TV, play station, pool tables and table tennis. All amenities are free of charge and accessible to use.

Liz says the pandemic had an enormous impact on the ways in which the services could be delivered.

‘‘During lockdown, the option was to close completely or to move to a takeaway service. We chose the latter and moved our service to the front doors of the centre through a takeaway-only facility.

“Everyone else closed. We were able to keep in contact with our guests and ensure that they were okay. This could have been the only face-to-face contact some people may have had and it was carried out in a safe way. I think that this was a great strength of ours.’’

Belfast Homeless Services is a vital haven to communities in Belfast and Liz Rocks has been – and continues to be – a vital part of that service. What keeps her going?

‘‘You remind yourself of your own blessings in life, and you remember that our guests are someone’s child. And if your child was in this situation you would like to think someone would care for them in the same way.’’

