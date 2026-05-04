BELFAST City Council is inviting residents to pick up their trowels and join the 2026 Belfast in Bloom competition, which features an exciting new addition: the ‘Best Alleyway’ category.

The new category shines a spotlight on the often-overlooked spaces between our streets and the role they can play in creating greener, healthier neighbourhoods.

Organised by Belfast City Council, Belfast in Bloom celebrates the green-fingered efforts and work of residents, community groups and businesses across the city.

There are individual awards, community awards and prizes for commercial premises, businesses, and schools.

Helping to launch the competition at Haypark and Rushfield Avenue in South Belfast, Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly said: “Belfast in Bloom has always been about celebrating pride of place and the positive impact that simple greening our city can have – and this year’s new Best Alleyway category really brings that to life!

“From the brilliant community spirit shown by residents on Haypark Avenue and Rushfield Avenue, to the fantastic work happening in schools, businesses and gardens across the city, these projects show how local action can support wider change and we need more of this in our city.

“As a council, we’re committed to tackling climate challenges and creating more resilient, greener neighbourhoods – which is why initiatives like Belfast in Bloom sit alongside our wider climate ambitions, including our participation in the Bloomberg Philanthropies Challenge.

“I am really looking forward to seeing the range of entries into this free competition – and with the recent weather we are enjoying, now is the perfect time to get planting!”

Brendan McCauley and Ruth Patterson and her daughter enjoy the sunshine in their alleyway in South Belfast

Businesses can enter the commercial category for ‘Best Hotel’, ‘Best Public House’, ‘Best Restaurant’, ‘Best Commercial Street’ and ‘Best Commercial Premises’, while local schools can enter ‘Best Kept School Garden’ in the north, south, east and west of the city.

There are also awards for ‘Best Individual Allotment’ and ‘Best Allotment Site’ in Belfast.

The competition is free to enter, and nominations can be made online at

belfastcity.gov.uk/belfastinbloom

The closing date for the school awards’ category is Friday 19 June and the closing date for all other categories is Friday 31 July, with judging taking place in August.