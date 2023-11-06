Belfast Irish Milers Meet awarded World Athletics permit

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet, in association with Tripadvisor, has been awarded a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger status for the 2024 edition.

The World Athletics Continental Tour ‘is an annual series of track and field competitions recognised by World Athletics. The Tour forms the second tier of international one-day meetings after the Diamond League’.

Race Director Eamonn Christie welcomed the World Athletics news.

“I am delighted to once again be awarded a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger status for the 2024 edition,” he said.

“It’s an added bonus to have this world athletics status as it means athletes not only come to Belfast and run fast times, it provides ranking points towards qualification for the major championships including the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

The Belfast Meet continues to produce some of the fastest times on the European and World Racing Calendar. And looks set to continue this tradition on Saturday, May 11, 2024.