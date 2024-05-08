Damp is so bad in flat that plant grows from skirting board

INVESTIGATION: Vegetation has taken root in Terry's room due to the damp on his walls

A LENADOON man who was concerned about the damp on his bedroom wall pulled back a chest of drawers in his bedroom only to discover a plant growing out from his skirting board.

Terry Dunlop moved into his Carrigart Avenue flat in August of last year and said the place was "immaculate".

"It was freshly painted and as I'm originally from Carrigart I was delighted to be back in the old homestead," he said.

"However, over the months I've noticed a few damp patches and mould on the walls. I open the windows to let air in and put the heat on when needed, so I knew it wasn't anything that I was doing.

"Then recently whenever it rains I started noticing streaks of water coming down the walls of my bedroom and there was a lot of mould on the ceiling. I was worried that the water was ending up near the electricity socket so I pulled the chest of drawers back and saw this bush growing out from my skirting board. I couldn't believe it.

"There's obviously a long term damp problem going on in the flat if nature is able to take root in my room.

"Even when you have the heat on the walls always feel cold."

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “The tenant reported this issue on Friday, April 26, and on the same day our maintenance officer inspected the property and assigned a contractor to carry out remedial work.



“A specialist sub-contractor will be on site as soon as the weather permits.



“We will continue to liaise with the tenant to resolve the issue.”