Belfast Olympic and Paralympic achievements celebrated at City Hall reception

The achievements of Belfast’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes in the Paris 2024 games have been recognised at a special reception in City Hall.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, hosted the event which saw coaches, volunteers, grassroots sports clubs and former Olympians gather to celebrate a historic summer for our local medallists and athletes.

Gold medallist Jack McMillan (4 x 200m freestyle relay) told presenter Claire McCollum about his journey from swimming pool to podium and how his life has been a whirlwind since becoming an Olympic champion.

First-time Olympian Erin Creighton (track cycling team pursuit) was joined on stage by Damian Kennedy, head boxing coach with Team Ireland, to discuss the preparations involved in getting Belfast athletes ready to compete on the world’s biggest sporting stage.

Paralympian Katie Morrow (wheelchair basketball) also shared her excitement at joining her fellow athletes in Paris to compete at the pinnacle of her sport, while equestrian rider Austen Burns, who competed at last month’s Paralympics for Canada but now lives and trains here, explained why he has made Belfast his sporting base.

The special guests then took questions from the audience, including 1972 Munich gold medallist Lady Mary Peters, as well as aspiring young athletes from boxing, swimming and cycling clubs across the city.

NEWS: Belfast Olympic and Paralympic achievements celebrated at City Hall reception - https://t.co/bi2y9SJPx5 pic.twitter.com/h2oaI96MFJ — Belfast City Council (@belfastcc) September 19, 2024

“Belfast has a long tradition of sporting success and this summer, we’ve shown that we can more than hold our own on a world stage, with three Belfast-based athletes picking up medals – Jack, Rebecca (Shorten) and Philip (Doyle),” said Councillor Murray.

“There is so much work that goes into creating those magic moments – from training to competition to elite level, and everything in between – and it’s been brilliant to welcome all of those involved in our Olympic experience, at all levels, to City Hall tonight.

“Our council is proud to be a strong supporter of sport in the city and I’ve made celebrating sport and physical activity a key pillar of my own year in office.

“From our £105 million investment into our leisure estate to our Support for Sport programme which has helped athletes like Jack along their way, we recognise the importance and value of sport in improving wellbeing, providing opportunities and creating a legacy for both our athletes and our city.”