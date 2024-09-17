Ligoniel home damaged after car crashes through garden wall

DAMAGE: The house in Ligoniel where the accident occurred

A HOUSE in North Belfast has been badly damaged after a car crashed into the front of the property.

The incident occurred in Blackdam Close area of Ligoniel on Monday night at around 10.10pm.

No injuries were reported after the vehicle crashed through a low perimeter wall and metal fencing of the semi-detached house. A window was damaged and the exterior wall of the living room partly collapsed.

It is understood the incident is being treated as accidental and the occupants of the home were not in the living room at the time of the crash.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. Significant damage was caused to the front of the property. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has dash-cam or CCTV footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1713 16/09/24.”