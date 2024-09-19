Man left with serious facial injuries following Falls attack

APPEAL: The man was assaulted on Saturday night or the early hours of Sunday morning

A MAN suffered serious facial injuries after being attacked in the Falls Road area.

Police are appealing for information following the result which took place at the weekend.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “We received a report that a man, aged in his 50s was assaulted In the Dunlewey Walk area, either on Saturday night or the early hours of Sunday morning, 14th and 15th September. The victim sustained serious facial injuries and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

“A 56-year-old man was arrested in connection with the assault, and has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquires.

“Detectives would like to speak with anyone who was in the Falls Road area, or near Dunlewey Walk, and who witnessed anything suspicious to call 101 and quote reference 419 of 15/09/24. We would also like to speak with anyone with dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage.”