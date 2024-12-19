Twinbrook man's car targeted in 'senseless' arson attack

A WEST Belfast businessman has described an arson attack on his car as a "senseless" act.

Nathan Kane, who owns a plumbing and heating company awoke in the early hours of Monday morning to discover his car had been set alight outside his Laburnum Green home in Twinbrook.

The horrific incident happened while his six-year-old autistic son was asleep in bed.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Nathan said: "It was about 5am and I was due to get up for work.

"I heard a massive bang and I went in to check on the child. I thought maybe he had fallen out of bed or something.

"I went and turned the CCTV on and saw my car in flames. Automatically I assumed it was an electrical fault.

"I rewinded the CCTV and saw two guys come up to my jeep, put the windows through, poured petrol in and set it on fire."

Nathan has been left perplexed as to why he was targeted but says he will not be deterred.

"I have no idea why I was targeted," he said. "I own a plumbing and heating business and employ local lads from the area. I work six days a week and have an autistic son to look after. I don't bother anyone. In my spare time, I go fishing or help out in the boxing club.

"It is a brand new vehicle. I use it as a pick-up truck. My partner's car was damaged as well.

"I can't believe someone would do this. Where was the consideration for the safety of my family?

"There is no reason for why someone would do this. It is cowardly to target a family asleep in their beds at night. It was a completely senseless act but it will not deter me."

"I am thankful a bit of metal can be replaced. My family are safe. Lighting fires while people are asleep is cowardly and dangerous.

"We are a quiet family who work hard for what we have. We move on. Thank God no one was hurt. I would just love to know why."

PSNI Sergeant Rooney said: "Shortly before 5am, it was reported that two vehicles were set alight outside a house in the Laburnum Green area. One of the cars was completely destroyed, and the second was partially damaged.

"It was reported that two men, both wearing dark coloured coats with their hoods pulled up, were seen spraying liquid on the bonnet of one of the vehicles before setting fire to the inside of it.

"They were reported to have then made off on foot in the direction of Twinbrook Road."

Anyone with any information can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.