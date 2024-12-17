Tributes paid to Belfast rockabilly and punk 'gentleman' Big Bear

A WEST Belfast man well-known in the city's rock 'n' roll and punk scene over the years has been described as an "absolute gentleman".

Phil Long (65), known as 'Bear', passed away on Friday in hospital surrounded by his loving family. He had battled illness for a number of years.

'Bear' was known to many in the Belfast music scene, especially in the 1970s and '80s and worked with a number of bands including The Outcasts and The Defects.

Paul McCann, who knew Phil for 45 years, said he was a friendly face to many people.

"Bear was a big loveable man," he said. "He chatted to everyone. He was always on the bus standing talking to the conductor.

Photo by Sean Allen/ Rambles with my Camera

"He loved his punk music. He was well-known to the Rockabillies, punk rockers and Teddy Boys.

"He was always at gigs in Ulster Hall and Voodoo.

"Whenever Belfast was closed after 6pm during the Troubles, the only people knocking about Belfast was the Teddy Boys and punk rockers, including Bear.

"He was one of the good guys."

Joe Baker knew Bear from his punk days hanging out in Cornmarket.

"Big Bear was an out and out rockabilly and total gentleman and I can honestly say I’ve never heard a bad word said about him.

"Every small concert you went to he seemed to be there and to say he was a true Belfast gentleman would be an understatement.

"Our recent conversations were all health-related and unfortunately this is the outcome."

Phil's death notice describes him as the beloved son of the late Ursula and Harry, much-loved brother of Monica, Lawrence, Pauline, brother-in-law of Stephen and much-loved uncle.

Phil’s remains will leave on Wednesday from Healy Brothers Chapel of Repose at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Teresa’s Church, followed by burial at City Cemetery.